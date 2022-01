Beach handball team and Lundby among winners of Norwegian sports awards

Norway's beach handball team, whose stand led to a change in the sport's uniform rules, and ski jumper Maren Lundby were among the winners at the country's sports awards.

The Norwegian squad was fined after wearing shorts instead of the mandatory bikinis at the Women's European Beach Handball Championship in July.

Following criticism of the fine, the International Handball Federation updated the uniform rules for the beach handball discipline, removing a regulation which stated players had to wear bikinis.

Norway's team received widespread plaudits for their actions and international pop star Pink was among those to offer to pay the fine.

The squad was named as the "role model of the year" at the awards, organised by the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports.

Maren Lundby secured the top prize at the Norwegian sports awards ©Getty Images

Lundy scooped the top prize as she received the sportsperson of the year honours.

The reigning Olympic and world ski jumping champion has decided not to compete this season for health reasons and will not participate at Beijing 2022.

Cross-country skier Therese Johaug, who won four gold medals at the 2021 World Championships, claimed the female athlete of the year prize at the awards.

Among the other winners was athletics star Karsten Warholm, who won Olympic gold in the 400 metres hurdles and broke the world record in the event in 2021.