Future Olympic host Brisbane has been selected to stage Australian Taekwondo's first major event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's National Championships.

Nissan Arena is due to host competition on April 1 and 2.

"We're really delighted to be finally organising the most significant event on our calendar and showcasing Taekwondo to Brisbane," Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock said.

"It's been two years since our athletes have been able to compete in our National Championships, so there is a lot of excitement building."

A special "Friday Fight Night", with the best 16 black belts in the country - eight men and eight women - sparring across an action-packed two hours is also promised.

Reba Stewart was one of the four Australian taekwondo athletes to appear at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Four Australian taekwondo players competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Safwan Khalil, Jack Marton, Stacey Hymer and Reba Stewart - although the quartet all lost in their opening bouts.

Australia's last Olympic medals in taekwondo came at Sydney 2000, the last time it hosted the Olympics.

Brisbane has been chosen as the 2032 Olympic host.

Nissan Arena is best known for being the home of netball's Queensland Firebirds and basketball's Brisbane Bullets.