Hockey Canada has named its women's squad for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where the country will aim for a fifth gold medal in the sport.

The 23-strong roster includes six of the players who won gold at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and eight members of the team which claimed silver in Pyeongchang four years later.

Two players on the gold medal-winning team at Canada's home Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston, have also been selected for the Games in the Chinese capital, set to open on February 4.

"It is always extremely difficult paring down the roster to the final group of players selected to wear the Maple Leaf at the Winter Olympic Games," said head coach Troy Ryan.

"We started with 29 athletes, which shows the depth of the talent pool that has been a part of our entire journey, and we are excited for the 23 players chosen to represent Canada.

"We have faced a number of challenges during this four-year Olympic cycle, and our staff and leadership group have done an incredible job preparing our athletes for Beijing.

"I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled and look forward to the opportunity to compete for a gold medal."

The women's ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022 is due to take place at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre from February 2 - two days before the Opening Ceremony - to 16.