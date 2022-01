Shim launches legal appeal against ban that keeps her out of Beijing 2022

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shim Suk-hee has launched a last-ditch legal appeal in her bid to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing after being banned for two months by the Korean Skating Union (KSU).

Lawyers for Shim have filed for a court injunction against the decision from the KSU to ban the skater after she was accused of deliberately tripping colleague Choi Min-jeong at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported the Seoul Eastern District Court held a hearing in the case today and is expected to announce a verdict next week.

Text messages sent by Shim to coaching staff and team mates, where the South Korean suggested she would make compatriot Choi the "female Steven Bradbury" at Pyeongchang 2018, were leaked in October,

Bradbury won Olympic 1,000 metres gold at Salt Lake City 2002 after the Australian's opponents crashed in the final.

Shim and Choi crashed in the Pyeongchang 2018 women’s 1,000m final, with the former disqualified and the latter missing out on a medal.

Yoon Joo-tak, Shim's attorney, argued at the hearing that the athlete should not be sanctioned based on leaked messages.

Lawyers for Shim Suk-hee have argued she has already been punished for the incident at Pyeongchang 2018 and should not miss out on Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Yoon claimed the KSU had been guilty of "double punishment" of Shim by banning her for two months in addition to being dropped from the South Korean team.

"This two-month ban doesn't just keep Shim off the national team," Yoon said, according to Yonhap.

"It will make her ineligible for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"She ended up suffering irreparable damage."

The KSU said when it banned Shim that she had damaged the sport - an argument its lawyer Kim Gyeong-hyeon repeated at the hearing.

Shim could still miss out on competing at Beijing 2022, set to open on February 4, even if the ban is quashed as the KSU makes the final decision on Olympic selection.

The 24-year-old had cited suffering from the affects of being abused by coach Cho Jae-beom in the lead-up to Pyeongchang 2018 as being a factor for her actions.

Cho has since been jailed for 13 years for sexually and physically assaulting Shim.