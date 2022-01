Athletes use video to call on world leaders to ensure free and equal access to coronavirus vaccines

More than 20 Olympic and Paralympic athletes have featured in a video released today calling on world leaders to ensure fair and equal access to coronavirus vaccines.

In the video, produced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the athletes have called on the Olympic and Paralympic Movement to unite to help win the battle against COVID.

Addressing world leaders and decision-makers the video says: "As athletes, we can bring the world together through the power of sport.

"Now, more than ever, we stand united to use that power of sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement to help win the battle against COVID because we go faster, we aim higher, we are stronger when we stand together.

"We have been given a way forward with a safe and effective vaccine that can help save precious lives and protect our friends - and our families.

"So we call on Governments, foundations, philanthropists, health organisations and social businesses to join hands in giving free and equal access to the vaccine for everybody across the world to pledge our collective responsibility to protect those who are the most vulnerable, because everyone on this planet has a right to live a healthy life.

"We are stronger together when we stand in solidarity and care for each other."





During a keynote speech at last year’s IOC Session in Tokyo, held on the eve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, World Health Organization director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke about the challenges of distributing vaccines equally around the world.

Dr Tedros said at the time: "We must be faster in distributing vaccines all over the world - we must aim higher in vaccinating 70 per cent of all the population of all countries by the middle of 2022, we must be stronger in removing every barrier that stands in our way to expedite production, and we must do it all together, in solidarity."

With the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games set to begin in 23 days, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee are working alongside National Olympic Committees and National Paralympic Committees to help as many athletes and Games participants as possible get vaccinated before travelling to China.

According to version two of the Beijing 2022 playbooks, published last month, anyone not fully vaccinated will need to quarantine for 21 days on arrival in Beijing.

Individuals that are fully vaccinated can enter the closed loop system, in place for Beijing 2022, without having to quarantine for 21 days.

In the playbook, the IOC also said it "strongly encouraged Games participants to receive a booster shot."

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, with the Winter Paralympics due to follow from March 4 to 13.