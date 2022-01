Defending champion Petra Vlhová made it five wins from six women's slalom events on this season's Alpine Ski World Cup circuit with victory on the on the Podkoren slope in Kranjska Gora.

Vlhová was second-quickest with her first run of 51.57sec, and 52.72 on the second propelled the Slovakian into first position with a total time of 1min 44.29sec.

This was the 25th World Cup win of her career.

Last season's overall Alpine Ski World Cup champion now leads the United States' Mikaela Shiffrin by 240 points in the slalom standings with her tally of 580.

Shiffrin still tops the overall Alpine Ski World Cup standings with 866, but she straddled a gate and did not finish her second run in the Slovenian resort as Vlhová cut her lead to 35 points.

The first time in nearly four years that @MikaelaShiffrin failed to finish a slalom…. 🤯#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/f9w5g5jFi4 — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) January 9, 2022

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, the slalom silver medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, earned a second podium finish of the season as she finished second with a time of 1:44.52 from her two runs.

Holdener is third in the slalom standings on 321 points.

Anna Swenn-Larsson of Sweden picked up a first top-three finish of the campaign, placing third on 1:45.35.

Italy's Sofia Goggia remains third in the overall standings on 657 points, but did not compete in the slalom event in Kranjska Gora.

The women's Alpine Ski World Cup circuit is set to continue with another slalom competition in the Austrian resort of Schladming on Tuesday (January 11).