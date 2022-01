Australian mogul skiers, including World Championship silver medallist Jakara Anthony, triple Olympian Britt Cox and World Cup medallist Brodie Summers, unveiled the country's uniform for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Alpe d'Huez.

The Australian Olympic Committee revealed the kit in partnership with Sportscraft and Volley as it celebrated one month until the beginning of the Games.

"I’m thrilled to see the formal uniforms revealed to mark today’s one month to go milestone, and I know our winter athletes will treasure the opportunity to wear this uniform," said Australia Beijing 2022 Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut.

"Donning an Olympic uniform is an unforgettable moment for any Australian athlete, and to know you’ve got every Winter Olympian who has come before you, on your back, is a special touch.

"Thank you to Sportscraft and Volley for your continued support of our Olympians, you have designed a world-class formal uniform for our athletes that I know they will wear with pride.

"This is the beginning of a very exciting month, with the launch of the Opening Ceremony, delegation and competition uniform produced by Karbon, gloves, boots and accessories from XTM, and athlete selections throughout January, as we build towards the Opening Ceremony on 4 February."

Beijing 2022 marks the ninth time Sportscraft has designed and supplied the Australian team with the Olympic uniform, a collaboration that stretches back to Atlanta 1996.

Australia's official coat for the Beijing 2022 is lined with the names of all of the country's Winter Olympians ©Australian Olympic Committee

Australia has won 15 medals at the Winter Olympics, competing in every Games since the 1936 Winter Olympics in Garmisch Partenkirchen bar the 1948 Games in Saint Moritz.

It won three medals at Pyeongchang 2018, a silver in freestyle skiing and a silver and bronze in snowboarding.

"It feels so special to put this uniform on today," Cox said.

"The overwhelming emotion I have is motivation – it’s given me an extra boost of motivation and excitement for my next couple of weeks for what I hope will be my fourth Games.

"I love the feel of the uniform, Sportscraft and Volley have done a great job on the cut and the style, the quality of the fabric feels lovely on.

"I love the high turtle neck jumper, it has an alpine vibe and it’s really appropriate for the Winter Games.

"I’m really excited and happy with the job they’ve done.

"We have a fantastic community within winter sports in Australia and fantastic up and coming athletes.

"It’s hard to believe this will be my fourth Games.

"They’ve all been so different, but I’m just looking forward to fighting, giving my absolute best and hoping we can make Australia proud."