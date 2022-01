Margot Boch of France claimed her first Women's Monobob World Series win to deny Stephanie Schneider of Germany a second straight victory on the circuit in Innsbruck.

Boch completed her two runs in a combined time of 1min 52.17 to beat Schneider, who won yesterday's competition at the same venue.

Schneider was just 0.02sec adrift after clocking 1:52.19.

Australia's Ashleigh Werner did enough for third after finishing in a combined 1:52.73.

Schneider topped the podium in the opening competition in Innsbruck, crossing in a total time of 1:51.73.

IBSF #WomensMonobob World Series in #Innsbruck #2:

🥇 @MargotBoch 🇫🇷 - first win⭐️‼️

🥈 Stephanie Schneider 🇩🇪 +0.02

🥉 Ashleigh Werner 🇦🇺 +0.56



4 Viktória Čerňanská 🇸🇰 +0.71

5 Linda Weiszewski 🇵🇱️ +0.75

6 Yooran Kim 🇰🇷 +0.87



Full results:https://t.co/4TCgnHZcFD — IBSF (@IBSFsliding) January 7, 2022

Werner was 0.13 adrift in second, while Boch had signalled her intention by clinching third in 1:52.13.

Christine de Bruin of Canada remains the overall World Series leader with 1,002 points, six ahead of compatriot and nearest challenger Cynthia Appiah.

Women's monobob is set to make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, scheduled to open on February 4.

The World Series continues with the next event on the calendar in Winterberg tomorrow.