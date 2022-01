Kobayashi wins again to extend overall Ski Jumping World Cup lead

Ryōyū Kobayashi of Japan extended his Four Hills Tournament lead and his advantage on the overall Ski Jumping World Cup standings with victory in the rearranged competition in Bischofshofen.

Kobayashi took his fourth consecutive World Cup win after scoring 291.3 points following jumps of 137 metres and 137.5m.

The Japanese finished 4.7 points clear of Norway's Marius Lindvik in second, who jumped 137.5m and 135.5m to earn 286.6 points.

Third place went to Lindvik's compatriot Halvor Egner Granerud as he produced two efforts of 135.5m to claim 282.4.

Kobayashi is on course to clinch the prestigious Four Hills title and also moved further clear of his rivals in the race for the overall World Cup crown.

The 25-year-old, who last won the overall title in 2019, occupies top spot on 796 points.

Germany's Karl Geiger, fourth in today's event, is second on 725.

The Paul Ausserleitner Hill held an additional World Cup event today following the cancellation of the Innsbruck leg of the tournament.

It is due to stage another Four Hills competition tomorrow.