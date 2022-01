Spain and Poland to meet in ATP Cup semi-finals after more success in Sydney

Spain and Poland will meet in the semi-finals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Cup after completing a clean sweep of victories in their respective groups in Sydney in Australia.

Hubert Hurkacz and Kamil Majchrzak made it three wins from three for Poland in Group D with a 3-0 success over Argentina.

The duo have dropped just one set between them this week as they both produced impressive performances against their Argentine opponents.

Majchrzak defeated Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 before Hurkacz clinched the tie for Poland with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win against Diego Schwartzman.

The triumph was capped when Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski overcame Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6, 7-6 in the doubles rubber.

The other Group D clash saw Greece earn their first win at this year’s ATP Cup courtesy of wins for world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis against Georgia.

Tsitsipas was leading Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-1 in the first set when the Georgian was forced to end the match after complaining of breathing difficulties after two points of the sixth game.

Michail Pervolarakis recorded his first ATP Tour-level victory with a superb 6-3, 6-2 win over Aleksandre Metreveli in just over an hour.

The tie was completed by a thrilling doubles clash as Aleksandre Bakshi and Aleksandre Metreveli saved three match points in a 4-6, 6-3, 16-14 victory over Pervolarakis and Tsitsipas.

In Group A, Chile boosted Spain’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stages when they beat Norway 2-1.

World number 139 Alejandro Tabilo gave Chile the perfect start when he battled past Viktor Durasovic with a 6-1, 6-7, 6-1 success before Casper Ruud drew Norway level with a 6-4, 6-1 dismantling of Cristian Garin.

Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera then won the deciding doubles rubber as the Chileans triumphed 6-0, 6-4 against Leyton Rivera and Andreja Petrovic.

Had Norway won the tie, Serbia would have qualified for the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory over Spain.

But Chile’s win meant Serbia needed to claim a 3-0 success to emerge from the group at Spain's expense.

Spain proved too strong as Pablo Carreno Busta beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4 before Roberto Bautista Agut swept aside Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-4.

In the final match of the tie, Serbian duo Nikola Cacic and Matej Sabanov edged Pedro Martinez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7, 6-3, 10-5 in one hour and 48 minutes.

Action continues tomorrow with hosts Australia meeting France and Russia tackling Italy in Group B and Britain going up against the United States and Germany facing Canada in Group C.