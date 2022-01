Sudan's Ahmed Tarik Amiry is the new President of World Archery Africa after being elected for a three-year term, succeeding Egypt's Aladin Gabar.

Amiry received 18 votes to become the new leader of the organisation, beating Ivorian Mi-Carême Moïse Essisby by 10 votes.

The Sudanese official is set to hold the position until 2024, replacing Gabar who was the President since 2010.

Word Archery Africa had been given a deadline of the end of 2021 to hold elections by World Archery.

"We are one family in archery in Africa," said Amiry.

"We should cooperate together and work together to grow together.

"Thank you for your confidence in me."

Mohamed Charif of Morocco and Al Yousouf Bayjou from Mauritius were elected vice-presidents of World Archery Africa, with Bayjou holding the role of first vice-president.

South Africa's Barbara Manning, Kenya's Tbassum Anwar and Libya's Karim Farahat were voted in as Council members, the latter to a single-year term.

Bayjou, Charif, Manning and Anwar are all on terms through to 2024 too.

Charif is the representative for the north of Africa and Bayjou for the east.

Unsuccessful Presidential candidate Essis is to continue representing the west as a vice-president until 2022 and Namibia's Heidi Reddig is southern Africa's vice-president until 2022 elections as well.

Other Council members who have terms expiring in 2022 are Abdullahi Mohammed Baba of Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Jean Beya Wa Kabenga.

The Congress was held online on December 17 and observed by officials from World Archery.

Of the 33 active members of the organisation, delegates from 27 nations participated in voting.