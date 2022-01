The Lithuanian Sports University (LSU) has awarded International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder with an honorary doctorate for services to student sport.

Eder was praised for his work in the international development and promotion of student sports.

The Swiss official is FISU Acting President until December 17 2022, replacing Oleg Matytsin following the Court of Arbitration Sport's decision regarding Russian doping in sport.

He is also the managing director of the Swiss Univerity Sport Federation (SUSF).

Leonz Eder has been a member of the FISU Executive Committee since 2003 ©FISU

He has been a member of the FISU Executive Committee since 2003, was vice-president of the Summer Universiade Supervision Commission from 2003 to 2007 and vice-president of the Winter Universiade Supervision Commission since 2003.

Eder has also served as a member of the European Student Sports Association Executive Committee from 2005 to 2012 and vice-president from 2012 to 2015.

Eder has joined the LSU Honorary Doctors' Group.