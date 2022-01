Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo claimed a record-equalling International Ski Federation Cross-Country Skiing World Cup victory on the penultimate day of the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme.

Klæbo won the men’s 15 kilometres mass start class event in a time of 41min 31.2sec in the Italian resort.

His victory was the 46th of his career to equal Bjørn Dæhlie’s record.

It also strengthens his lead in the Tour de Ski standings prior to tomorrow’s final stage.

There were more than 20sec between Klæbo and the rest of the field as he dominated the race.

Iivo Niskanen of Finland came second in 41:52.0, with Alexey Chervotkin of Russia finishing third in 41:54.9.

Jump of joy 🔥 for todays 10km C podium 🙌 Natalia Nepryaeva manages to defend her yellow #tourdeski leader bib with a strong attack at the final "Zorzi" uphill 💪



1⃣ stage left: #finalclimb to Alpe Cermis 💥#fiscrosscountry 📷 by NordicFocus pic.twitter.com/PH99SpyVdF — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) January 3, 2022

Defending champion Alexander Bolshunov of Russia remains second in the Tour de Ski title race after coming fifth in 41:59.1 behind compatriot Denis Spitsov, who clocked 41:55.2.

Russian Natalya Nepryayeva claimed her second victory on the bounce as she triumphed in the women’s 10km mass start classic.

After winning the 1.2km sprint class on Saturday (January 1), Nepryayeva continued her fine form in Val di Fiemme to maintain her lead in the Tour de Ski standings.

Nepryayeva claimed victory in 29:51.3 as Norway’s Heidi Weng came second in 29:55.0.

Third place went to Finland’s Krista Pärmäkoski, who crossed in 29.56.1, while Sweden’s Ebba Andersson came fourth in 29:58.8.