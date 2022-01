Three-time Olympic speed skating champion Sven Kramer has been given the nod by Dutch selectors to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after a third-place finish at the national trials put his place in jeopardy.

Kramer - who is the most decorated male Olympic speed skater of all time with nine medals - finished behind Patrick Roest and Jorrit Bergsma in the 5,000 metres at last week’s trials.

After a nervous wait, the Royal Dutch Skating Association (KNSB) confirmed that 35-year-old had made the team and will represent The Netherlands at his fifth Winter Olympics.

As well as competing in the 5,000m where he is chasing a fourth successive title, Kramer will also line-up in the team pursuit and mass start in the Chinese capital.

The KNSB selected Marcel Bosker to form part of the pursuit team alongside Kramer and Roest, while Thomas Krol, Kjeld Nuis, Kai Verbij, Bergsma, Merijn Scheperkamp and Hein Otterspeer were also chosen to compete at Beijing 2022.

Dai Dai N’tab, who came second in the 500m at the trials, and Tijmen Snel were both ranked ahead of Kramer and Bosker in the selection standings but were not picked by the KNSB.

"Personally I think it is terrible for DaiDai and Tijmen that they are losing their place," said KNSB technical director Remy de Wit.

"The most important objective that we have agreed as the KNSB is that we want to maximize the chances of [gold] medals.

"By appointing Sven and Marcel for the team pursuit, we increase this chance considerably.

"We have become world champions three times in a row in this part, with these three men as a permanent core.

"We expect to meet our objective with this team.

"With Sven next to Jorrit in the mass start, we have a couple that instills fear in foreign competition, and rightly so."

Ireen Wüst will lead a team of nine female Dutch speed skaters at Beijing 2022 as she prepares for her fifth and final Winter Olympics.

The 35-year-old is The Netherlands’ most successful Olympian ever with 11 medals including five golds.

She will be competing in the 1,500m, 1,000m and team pursuit in Beijing as she looks to move closer to the Winter Olympic record of 15 medals held by retired Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen.

The Dutch team also features Irene Schouten, Antoinette de Jong, Femke Kok, Jutta Leerdam, Sanne in 't Hof, Carlijn Achtereekte, Marijke Groenewoud and Michelle de Jong.

"We have the maximum chance of winning medals, preferably in gold, on both the individual distances and the team components," added De Wit.

The men's and women's speed skating events are scheduled to run from February 5 to 19 at Beijing 2022.