Russian President signs into law bill on introduction of documents for fans attending sports events in country

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on the introduction of Fan-ID, a document that will be required by fans attending certain sporting events in the country from June next year.

The Russian Cabinet of Ministers has yet to agree the events to be covered under the Fan-ID system, when legislation covering it comes into force on June 1, as reported by TASS, Russia’s official state news agency.

The system was trialled at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and for matches played in Saint Petersburg during UEFA Euro 2020, requiring fans to complete a document before they could enter a sporting venue.

Fan-ID also allowed supporters from overseas to enter the country without requiring a Russian visa, and to use public transport free of charge.

Fan-ID was trialled by Russia when the country hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

The Fan-ID bill has been passed by both the lower and upper houses of the Russian Parliament.

In November, Organising Committee chair Alexei Sorokin announced that the Fan-ID system would be used during the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final, scheduled to be held in Saint Petersburg in May.

Under a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling, Russia cannot hold major sporting competitions until December 2022 due to a two-year doping sanction imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after data at the Moscow Laboratory was found to have been manipulated.

Despite this, Russia is set to host the Men’s World Volleyball Championship in August and September, with WADA acknowledging that it would not be possible to move it to another country.