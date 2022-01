Eric Liddell, who won two medals on the track for Scotland at the Paris 1924 Olympic Games, has today been entered into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame in recognition of his achievements in rugby union prior to his Olympic success.

Liddell won 400 metres gold from the outside lane as well as 200 metres bronze at Paris 1924, and those achievements are now recognised by a wider audience courtesy of the film "Chariots of Fire."

Liddell declined the opportunity to compete in the 100 yards race, which took place on a Sunday, due to his religious beliefs, and instead won the 400 metres, setting what was then a world record of 47.60 seconds.

His exploits for the Scottish rugby union team are less well-known, but have received recognition of their own in the form of Liddell’s inclusion in the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame, 100 years to the day after his first international cap.

Liddell was on the winning side for six of his seven caps, and scored tries in four successive games against France, Wales and Ireland twice.

A newspaper report by The Scotsman following the second win over Ireland that he was involved in wrote of Liddell: "It was entirely due to a clever move by him that the Scots owed their lead.

On the 100th anniversary of his first cap for Scotland, Eric Liddell, one of our country’s greatest ever sportsmen, is inducted into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame.



"It was again due to Liddell that Scotland went further ahead.

"Never again should it be (held) against him that he is ‘only a runner’. The Edinburgh University man improved on any previous display, and he showed that he has now come to appreciate the value of his speed."

Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame panel chairman John Jeffrey said: "Since our Hall of Fame was established in 2010, we have regularly deliberated Eric Liddell’s status as one of Scotland’s greats.

"As we mark the centenary of his first cap for Scotland - against France in Paris - today, I am delighted that we are inducting Eric Liddell into the Hall of Fame.

"He epitomises the values of our game and his story is as relevant and inspiring today as it is in the yellowing pages of a newspaper archive."

In recognition of his entry into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame, Liddell’s family will receive a sculpted Scotland cap, which is likely to be displayed at a care charity and community centre in Edinburgh, that is named in his honour.

Liddell, the first Chinese-born Olympic champion, died in a Japanese civilian internment camp in 1945 at the age of 43.