All professional boxing bouts in Britain have been suspended in January as the country battles with record levels of COVID-19 cases.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has confirmed the suspension amid surging coronavirus figures caused by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The governing body believes the decision will enable doctors and medical professionals working for the country’s National Health Service to focus their efforts on treating rising numbers of COVID-19 patients, not boxers.

"Following advice from the British Boxing Board of Control Medical Panel, boxing tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC will be suspended for the month of January," a statement from the BBBofC read.

"A further review by the medical panel and stewards will take place prior to the planned recommencement of boxing in February."

The decision means the much-anticipated all-British bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will not go ahead later this month.

The fight was scheduled to be held in Cardiff on January 29 but has now been suspended.

NHS "surge hubs" are being set up at eight hospitals across England to cope with rising COVID-19 patients ©Getty Images

There are also fears that bouts in February, including the tussle between Kell Brook and Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan, may also need to be rescheduled if the COVID-19 situation fails to improve.

Britain is experiencing a huge wave of coronavirus infections, with almost 190,000 reported yesterday.

It was also confirmed that a further 203 people had died within 28 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

The number of hospitalisations from coronavirus in England have risen to 12,395 as Britain starts to build temporary "surge hubs" at several hospitals to provide extra beds for COVID-19 patients.

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted that further COVID-19 restrictions in England "must be an absolute last resort" and believes the country must look to live alongside the virus.

About 77 per cent of Britain’s population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with more than 70 per cent reported to be fully vaccinated.