Sara Takanashi took her first win of the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup in Ljubno in Slovenia after leading the way in both rounds.

The Japanese athlete recorded jumps of 95 and 89 metres to total 266.8 points and a healthy lead over Slovenia's Ursa Bogotaj in second with 261.8 points.

"This win made me so happy today," said Takanashi.

"I'm very satisfied with the result."

Austria's Marita Kramer came third with a total of 259.5 points.

Excellent performances on both days of competition helped her to secure the Silvester Tour winners trophy, the Golden Owl which is plated with 24-carat gold.

"I'm really happy to take the overall from the Silvester Tour," said Kramer.

"It's really nice to win the first Owl.

"Ljubno is always a little bit difficult and harder than other hills, but I fought to the end, and it paid off, so I'm really happy."

Out of nine events so far in the season, Kramer has finished outside of the podium in just one.

This has resulted in her taking a commanding lead at the top of the overall standings with 770 points.

Katharina Althaus sits in second with 538 points.

The German lost ground on Kramer in Slovenia as she finished in eighth, collecting 32 points to her rival's 60.

Bogotaj rounds out the top three with 525 points.

Athletes were scheduled to head to Sapporo in Japan for the next event but the large hill individual competition was cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

The next event set to take place, in Willingen in Germany on January 29, will most likely be brought forward.