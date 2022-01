Nearly 80 Olympians and Paralympians honoured in New Year Honours List 2022

A group of 78 British Olympians and Paralympians have been honoured for their services to sport in the Queen's New Year Honours List 2022.

Leading the way is cycling's Jason and Laura Kenny.

Jason claimed his seventh Olympic gold medal by winning the keirin at Tokyo 2020, with which he became Britain's most decorated-ever Olympian.

Laura won madison gold and team pursuit silver in Tokyo to take her Olympic medal tally to six, meaning she is Britain's most successful female Olympian.

"I’m delighted to see Jason and Laura’s names added to a growing list of cycling’s Knights and Dames, reflecting both the unprecedented success we have enjoyed over recent years and our sport’s ever-growing place in the nation’s hearts and minds," said British Cycling chairman Frank Slevin.

Adam Peaty, the double 100 metres breaststroke Olympic champion, was awarded an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for raising awareness of mental health, while diver Tom Daley, who won 10m synchronised gold in Tokyo, was also awarded an OBE for highlighting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues.

Adam Peaty was one of four British Olympians awarded an OBE ©Getty Images

Sailer Hannah Mills was also given an OBE for her campaigning of environmental issues, while Para cyclist Jody Cundy and Para sprinter and cyclist Kadeena Cox also received OBEs.

Gymnast Max Whitlock rounded out the four British Olympians to receive OBEs due to services to gymnastics.

Boxer Lauren Price, diver Matty Lee and BMX racer Bethany Shriever were among those to receive Member of the British Empire awards.

Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the Sport Honours Committee and chair of the British Olympic Association, said: "The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were the most testing ever for everyone involved but most particularly the athletes.

"They lit up the British summer with a series of outstanding performances and fully deserve the recognition that they have received in this year’s list.

"They, genuinely, did the country proud."