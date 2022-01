West Java, a province in Indonesia just south of capital Jakarta, should have its own teqball association, the deputy governor has claimed.

Viewing teqball as a growing sport that both West Java and Indonesia can have success in, Uu Ruzhanul Ulum claimed the sport should have its own association in West Java.

Uu Ruzhanul also wants the National Sports Committee of Indonesia (KONI) to recognise the sport's National Federation, the Indonesian Teqball Federation.

For a West Java teqball association, Uu Ruzhanul claimed branch management in at least six of the 13 cities in the province is required.

Uu Ruzhanul added that the West Java Government and related departments are ready to support the development of the sport's infrastructure.

West Java is an Indonesian province located just south of capital city Jakarta ©Getty Images

"The sport of teqball is considered new from other sports, but teqball already has an international parent, meaning that it already has its own prestige," said Uu Ruzhanul during a speech at the West Java Teqball Kejurda, as reported by Tinta Hijau.

"We hope that West Java teqball can participate in big events, and make West Java proud," he continued.

"Therefore, we support the holding of the Kejurda so that potential athletes from West Java are born."

Uu Ruzhanul concluded: "West Java is the inner born champion and is a vision in every aspect, so West Java wants everything to win, including in this teqball sport."