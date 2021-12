Defending women's Ski Jumping World Cup champion Nika Križnar clinched a first victory of the season on home snow at the Savina Ski Jumping Centre in Ljubno.

Austria's Marita Kramer comfortably holds the yellow jersey after four consecutive World Cup victories, and was on course to extend her lead at the top of the overall standings when she scored 134.7 points followingn a jump of 94.0 metres in the first round on the normal hill.

However, Križnar was only three points behind following her 91.5m jump and 131.7-point first round.

The Slovenian then jumped 94.5m and scored 132 in the second round to finish on a winning total of 263.7.

Kramer was second after finishing on 259.9 with a second jump of 89.0m, but still has an overall lead of more than 200 points on 710.

Ema Klinec ensured that the host nation had two representatives on the podium in Ljubno, collecting 257.2 points across the two rounds with a pair of 91.0m jumps.

Her compatriot Urša Bogataj finished fourth on 249.6 after a second-best 91.5m in the second round.

Katharina Althaus of Germany remains second in the overall standings on 506, but had to settle for a share of fifth place with Japan's Sara Takanashi on 246.2.

Bogataj occupies the final podium position on 445, although Klinec narrowed the gap to 25 points.

Ljubno is set to host another women's Ski Jumping World Cup event tomorrow.