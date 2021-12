Xi promises China will "spare no effort" in making Winter Olympics a success

China will "spare no effort to present a great" Winter Olympics, President Xi Jinping has vowed in an address to mark the start of 2022.

The Winter Olympics and Paralympics headline a year where China is due to stage several multi-sport events, including the Asian Games and Summer World University Games.

A United States-led diplomatic boycott because of China's record on human rights and coronavirus concerns, exacerbated by the emergence of the Omicron variant, have dominated the build-up to Beijing 2022.

However, with the event only 34 days away, Xi insisted China was "ready" for the attention of the world.

"In just over a month, the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open," Xi said.

"Greater public involvement in winter sports also contributes to the Olympic Movement.

"We will spare no effort to present a great Games to the world.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready."

Beijing will become the first city host both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the event takes place.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony is set for February 4, while curling competition is due to begin two days prior.

"China is ready", President Xi Jinping insisted in advance of Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

All participants will operate within a "closed-loop management system", using only designated transport to move between approved venues.

Those who are fully vaccinated will not need to isolate for 21 days before entering the closed loop.

Overseas spectators have been banned because of the pandemic, but organisers hope to have domestic fans in attendance.

The National Hockey League is no longer releasing its players - considered the best men's ice hockey athletes in the world - for Beijing 2022, because of COVID-19 disruption.

Xi claimed in his address to have "heard many times plaudits for China's fight against COVID-19 and contribution to the global COVID response" while talking with world leaders in 2021.

The address, which ended with Xi urging the Chinese public to "all work together for a shared future", did not mention the diplomatic boycott of the Games which has so far been backed by the US, Canada, Britain, Lithuania, New Zealand, Australia and Belgium.

It centres on China's record on human rights, particularly in Xinjiang, where it is claimed that China's actions amount to a genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

China's record on human rights has led several nations into a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images China has been accused of using forced Uyghur labour, operating a mass surveillance programme, detaining thousands in internment camps, carrying out forced sterilisations and intentionally destroying Uyghur heritage. Denying these charges, China claims the camps are training centres designed to stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

Yet it has so far refused calls to allow the United Nations (UN) unobstructed access to the region to investigate.

UN secretary general António Guterres is due to visit Beijing 2022.

Several of the nations executing a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 already have strained relations with China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has warned previously that countries diplomatically boycotting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics will "pay the price".

A diplomatic boycott does not impact the participation of athletes from these nations.