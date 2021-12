Klæbo tightens grip on Tour de Ski lead with victory in Oberstdorf

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo grew his overall and points leads in the Tour de Ski by winning stage three in Oberstdorf.

The Norwegian emerged victorious from the freestyle mass start contest over 15 kilometres, breaking clear of rivals including the Russian Alexander Bolshunov in the closing stages.

Klæbo crossed the line 3.4sec ahead of Bolshunov, the back-to-back defending Tour de Ski champion, with Norway's Sjur Røthe third and Briton Andrew Musgrave fourth.

They were the only skiers able to challenge Klæbo's closing pace, with fifth-placed Francesco De Fabiani of Italy finishing 23.6sec behind the winner.

Klæbo now has a 45sec lead over compatriot Pål Golberg in the overall standings, and has 51 points - 25 more than second-placed Erik Valnes, who is also Norwegian.

The women's race will take place later this afternoon.

More follows.