Softball's Australia Pacific Cup has been cancelled for the second year running because of the the coronavirus crisis.

The international exhibition tournament would have offered teams valuable game experience in advance of the 2022 World Games in Birmingham in Alabama, where women's softball is on the programme.

While announcing the cancellation of the Australia Pacific Cup (APC), Softball Australia has vowed to place extra emphasis on the Summer Slam, a made-for-television event which promises "shorter games, more action, less downtime and more runs scored".

The Summer Slam is a domestic tournament.

"We spoke to international softball administrators, state and federal health officials, and our own players, coaches and umpires, before deciding to cancel the APC, but obviously staging an international tournament in the current environment is very difficult," said Chet Gray, Softball Australia's manager of high performance and pathways.

"I'm excited about our remaining events and the Summer Slam in particular.

"Cancelling the APC has given us some flexibility in the calendar and an opportunity to explore different formats.

"The tournament is made for spectators and live TV, so I’m sure the 2022 Slam will have something to capture everyone’s interest."

Four teams bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics played at the last Australia Pacific Cup in 2020 ©Getty Images

Japan won the Australia Pacific Cup when it was last played in 2020, beating Australia in the final.

Mexico and Italy, who joined Australia and the host nation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, also contested the last Australia Pacific Cup.

It was axed in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Japan went on to win the gold medal when women's softball returned to the Olympic fold at Tokyo 2020.