Suresh Subramaniam has been re-elected President of the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL) at the organisation’s General Assembly.

Subramaniam, a vice-president of the Sri Lanka Tennis Association, faced the challenge of General Palitha Fernando in the election.

Another four-year term was secured by Subramaniam after securing 21 votes, compared to the 12 received by his rival from Sri Lanka Athletics.

Maxwell de Silva remains the organisation’s secretary general, a role he has held since 2006.

De Silva won by 23 votes to 10 against Mohan Wijesinghe, who represented Sri Lanka’s badminton association.

Three Subramaniam supporting candidates secured vice-president positions, with Niloo Jayatilake earning 20 votes in the election.

Joseph Kenny and Suranjith Premadasa received 19 votes each.

The officials represent the sports of golf, sailing and equestrian, respectively.

Kanchana Jayaratne, who was part of Fernando’s supporting group, claimed the other vice-president position after earning 20 votes.

Gamini Jayasinghe was re-elected treasurer, after receiving 23 votes to the 10 earned by Ajith Kumara Siyambalapitiya.

Chandana Liyanage and Shirantha Peiris were confirmed as assistant secretary general and treasurer respectively.

The two officials stood unopposed for the roles.

The NOCSL said Dammika Karandenigoda and Manoj Padmakumara Karunarathne were removed from being considered by the Electoral Commission, citing technical deficiencies in their applications.

Karandenigoda and Karunaratne were part of Palitha Fernando’s group of supporters.

The NOCSL Board will also include taekwondo’s Ruwan Alahakoon and wrestling’s Sarath Hewavitharana, who earned 23 and 22 votes respectively.

Roller skating official Neel Perera was also elected with 22 votes.