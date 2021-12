Chengdu 2021 has unveiled the flame lantern and Cauldron for the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

The lantern and Cauldron were revealed at the Chengdu Museum as a Flame Exhibition Tour began.

Organisers say Chengdu’s city logo, the Golden Sun Bird, features prominently on both.

The Golden Sun Bird features four birds which circle a sun pattern with twelve points.

Chengdu 2021 says the design symbolises Chinese cultural heritage, with the Golden Sun Bird artefact having been discovered in 2001 at the Jinsha Ruins in the city.

The pattern has been adopted by the city and the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games.

The Golden Sun Bird is depicted on the flame lantern, which is claimed to combine the design of a portable lantern and headphones.

The lantern is said to mirror the design of the Games Torch, Rong Huo, featuring hollow-carved bamboo leaves on the upper section and a panda hugging the main part.

A giant panda is depicted opening its arms on the Cauldron for the Games, with organisers saying the animal is opening its arms to greet athletes from all over the world.

Pandas are native to the area, with the city also housing the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

A panda called Rongbao was chosen as the official mascot for the Games in 2019.

The Cauldron design is claimed to be inspired by the ancient Chinese drinking utensil “Zun”.

Chinese artist Xu Liaoyuan oversaw the team which designed the Torch, lantern and Cauldron.

The Golden Sun Bird and giant panda have been incorporated into the designs ©Chengdu 2021

"We hope to enable the world to experience the originality and openness of Tianfu culture through the symbols of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games," Xu said.

"By integrating the Golden Sun Bird, giant panda, and bamboo, we are introducing the harmonious relationship between man and nature and the aesthetics of Chengdu life."

Chengdu 2021 say the exhibition in the city will take place until January 9.

The exhibition allows visitors to find out more about previous FISU World University Games, Chengdu 2021 and the Flame Relay.

In May, FISU confirmed new dates for Chengdu 2021 after the event was pushed into 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action is now scheduled to take place between June 26 and July 7, with the dates avoiding the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Eighteen sports are on the programme for the Games, which will be the third in China after the Summer Universiades in Beijing and Shenzhen in 2001 and 2011.

The name Chengdu 2021 is being retained.