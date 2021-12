Soutar twice comes from behind to reach PDC World Darts Championship fourth round after thrilling contest

Scotland’s Alan Soutar twice came from behind to reach the fourth round of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championship and knock out the seventh seed José de Sousa of Portugal.

Both players struggled to find form at Alexandra Palace in London, with Soutar missing 11 darts in the first set as de Sousa took the early lead.

Soutar then took charge as he won the next two sets for the loss of just one leg to go 2-1 up.

De Sousa then retook the lead at 3-2 but missed chances to close the contest out in set six, squandering a match dart at double top.

Soutar levelled the contest at 3-3 when he hit double six at the eighth time of asking, before completing victory in the fourth leg of the deciding set with a 136 checkout.

𝗥𝗬𝗗𝗭 𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗦 𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗧 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡!



Callan Rydz is still yet to drop a single set at the World Championship this year 🤯



'The Riot' whitewashes tenth seed Nathan Aspinall to book his place in the fourth round!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/IxV1A2dZKI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2021

The contest ended 4-3 to Soutar, and he described the match as "nerve-wracking" but said he was "absolutely buzzing" to get over the line despite not being at his best.

The afternoon session’s second match saw England’s Callan Rydz spring a surprise against compatriot Nathan Aspinall, as he defeated the tenth seed 4-0.

Rydz dropped just four legs throughout the whole contest, ending with a match average of 98.35 and seven 180s.

The victory means Rydz continues his record of winning without dropping a set in the tournament.

England’s Dave Chisnall became the latest player forced to withdraw from the tournament today, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result of Chisnall’s positive test, compatriot and 19th seed Luke Humphries receives a bye through to round four.

More follows.