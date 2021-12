Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhová of Slovakia won her third slalom race of the season on the second day of the women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lienz.

Vlhová, who finished second yesterday in the women’s giant slalom behind France’s Tessa Worley, triumphed in the slalom after posting the fastest first run of 51.53sec.

Vlhová then recorded the second fastest time in run two of 50.57 to finish with the fastest overall time of 1min 42.10sec.

The win saw Vlhová record a 50th World Cup podium, and a 15th win in the slalom discipline, a result which puts her in seventh on the women's overall list for most World Cup slalom wins.

On home soil, albeit without spectators present due to the coronavirus restrictions in place, Katharina Liensberger of Austria finished second overall, posting the third fastest first run of 51.80 on her way to a final time of 1:42.61.

Liensberger became the first Austrian woman to finish on the podium in Lienz since Marlies Schild, who won at this venue in 2013.

The podium was completed by Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, who posted the second quickest opening run of 51.61 on her way to a total time of 1:42.78.

Great victory for @PetraVlhova who won her third slalom race this season.



Petra won in front of a great Katharina Liensberger who returned to the podium after a difficult start and third is @michellegisin on her first slalom top 3 of the season.#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/neY8VotBE9 — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) December 29, 2021

The fastest second run went to Austria’s Katharina Truppe with a time of 50.33, however after her struggles on run one she could only finish fourth in 1:42.88.

The top five was completed by Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in 1:43.14, while yesterday’s giant slalom winner Worley did not start.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States, who was forced to miss the two races in Lienz after a positive test for coronavirus, still leads the overall World Cup standings with 750 points.

Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who did not race today, is second with 657 points while Vlhová has closed the gap in third and is now on 615 points.

The women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup circuit is scheduled to resume on Tuesday January 4 2022, with a slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia.