Tessa Worley triumphed in the latest round of the International Ski Federation Women’s World Cup season in Lienz, Austria, taking advantage of the absence of Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

The French athlete, who won the women’s giant slalom World Cup title in 2017, took advantage of the absence of Shiffrin, with the American forced to miss the two races between Christmas and New Year because of a positive coronavirus test.

Worley won by 0.30 seconds in today’s giant slalom event, holding on after posting the fastest time in run one, to seal victory at an event taking place without spectators present.

Worley completed the opening run in 1min 03.21sec, but the times tumbled in run two, with almost the entire field taking between two and three seconds off their first run times.

Her second run of 1:00.67 was the fourth fastest time in run two, but her total time of 2:03.88 was enough for her to top the podium.

Defending World Cup champion Petra Vlhová of Slovakia was fourth in run one in 1:03.62, and third quickest in run two in 1:00.56, as she finished second overall in 2:04.18.

Sara Hector of Sweden placed third overall, posting the second fastest time in run one of 1:03.33 on her way to a final time of 2:04.26.

The fastest time in the second run went to Federica Brignone of Italy in 1:00.19, but her total time of 2:04.52 was only enough for fourth place overall.

The top five was completed by Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who finished in a total time of 2:04.71.

Despite not racing Shiffrin still leads the overall World Cup standings, and now holds a 93-point lead over Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who finished 12th today.

Vlhová is third in the overall standings, 235 points behind Shiffrin, while today’s winner Worley is 14th overall.

A second women’s World Cup race is due to be held in Lienz tomorrow, this time in the slalom discipline.