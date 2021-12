The first leg of the 2022 Karate 1-Premier League has been moved from Dubai to Fujairah.

The event remains in the United Arab Emirates, but moves from the city which hosted this year's World Championships to the nation's seventh-biggest settlement.

Changing venue has also led to a change in dates for the season-opening competition.

It is now set to run from February 18 to 20, having been delayed by a week.

Zayed Sports Complex will now be the location for the first Karate 1-Premier League event of the 2022 season ©Getty Images

The Zayed Sports Complex will host competition in Fujairah.

Five Karate 1-Premier League events are scheduled in 2022.

The capital cities of Morocco, Portugal, Russia and Azerbaijan are also due to play host to the World Karate Federation's flagship series.

Because of COVID-19 disruption, the 2020 and 2021 Karate 1-Premier League seasons were combined, with grand winners crowned for a two-year period.