Back-to-back Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu has sealed his place at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after winning the men's singles title at the Japan Figure Skating Championships.

Aside from failing in his attempt to become the first figure skater to land the quadruple Axel in competition, Hanyu produced a superb performance that saw him secure an emphatic victory at the Saitama Super Arena.

Hanyu notched a short programme score of 9.43 points to lead the competition before registering 211.05 in the free skate segment to claim a combined total of 322.36.

Shoma Uno, a silver medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, produced a personal best of 295.82 to seal second spot, while 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama completed the top three with a career best total of 292.41.

Kagiyama is a world silver medallist, and the top three have all booked Beijing 2022 berths.

Hanyu will now be eyeing a third successive Olympic men’s singles triumph following his victories at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

"I’m honestly relieved," said Hanyu, as reported by Kyodo News.

"I felt as though I was about to cry even before the six-minute warm-up."

Kaori Sakamoto reveled in the applause after producing an excellent performance at the Saitama Super Arena ©Getty Images

Kaori Sakamoto is also set to represent Japan at Beijing 2022 after capturing the women’s singles crown at the Japan Figure Skating Championships.

The 21-year-old secured the title for the second time with a season's best of 234.06 - 12.28 ahead of second-placed Wakaba Higuchi.

Mana Kawabe was 12.13 further back in third position, with the top three all destined for the Winter Olympics

"I couldn’t be happier," said Sakamoto.

"I'm absolutely thrilled.

"A weight has been lifted off me."

Daisuke Takahashi agonisingly missed out on a place at next year’s Winter Olympics after finishing second in the ice dance competition in Saitama.

The three-time Olympian, who won bronze in the men’s singles at Vancouver 2010, retired in October 2014 before returning to competitive action in 2019.

Teaming up with Kana Muramoto, the pair came second at the Japan National Figure Skating Championships - narrowly losing to Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto.

Japan has only one quota place in he ice dance, so it is Komatsubara and Koleto who will advance to Beijing 2022.