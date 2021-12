Van Aert and Brand break clear for Cyclo-cross World Cup wins in Dendermonde

World champion Lucinda Brand and former world champion Wout van Aert claimed victories in Dendermonde as the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Cup made its last stop of 2021.

Van Aert ensured there would be a Belgian winner at the Belgian venue, riding solo to victory.

It was just 27-year-old's second race of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup season, but he has a perfect record with two wins from two.

Mathieu van der Poel, the reigning world champion from The Netherlands, was second on his cyclo-cross season debut and Belgian Toon Aerts finished third.

Another Belgian, Eli Iserbyt, placed ninth but remains the overall leader with three rounds to go.

Men's Elite Winner - Wout van Aert 🇧🇪



"It is a beautiful victory, it is a World Cup at the highest level" @WoutvanAert



He certainly stole the show in Dendermonde! #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/AXkPCR6nkK — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) December 26, 2021

In the women's race, Brand moved clear on the third of five laps en route to a fifth victory of the World Cup season.

American Clara Honsinger was second and Brand's compatriot Denise Betsema third, just as she was at this year's World Championships.

Brand leads Betsema by 38 points in the season's standings.

Dutch venue Hulst is due to stage the next World Cup race on January 2.