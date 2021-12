Curler Eve Muirhead is set to appear at her fourth Winter Olympic Games as Britain announced its latest athletes selected to compete at Beijing 2022.

The Scot joins Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wrights, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith on the plane to China as the curling team topped the table at the women's Olympic Qualification Event in The Netherlands.

The European champions overcame a tough start, losing their first two matches, with five consecutive wins before Turkey’s victory over Japan confirmed their place in China alongside the Bruce Mouat-led men's curling team.

Mouat and Dodds are also set to compete in the mixed doubles.

"I think I always need to remind myself that I need to enjoy it," said Muirhead.

"The day that I turn up to the ice and I don’t enjoy it will be the day that I think about whether I want to carry on or not.

Skip Eve Muirhead is back for her fourth Olympic Games.



While Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith will all make their Olympic debuts at Beijing 2022



"If you don’t enjoy it - it’s no fun.

"Right now, I’m loving every single minute of it, every time I get on the ice with the girls it’s such a laugh.

"It’s always exciting the day that it’s officially announced.

"It’s a very, very special feeling for myself and for the rest of the girls and I guess it is going to make Christmas a little nicer!"

In addition to the curlers, three British short track speed skaters were also confirmed for Beijing 2022.

Kathryn Thomson will go to her second Games alongside Farrell Treacy, who also raced at Pyeongchang 2018 in South Korea.

Kathryn Thomson won the seven lap time trial, one lap with a flying start, 1.5 laps from standing start and 500 metres events at the British trials for Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

They will be joined by Farrell’s younger brother Niall, who will make his Olympic debut in China.

Thomson will race in the women’s 500 metres, 1,000m and 1500m.

"It is an honour to be representing Team GB and I am looking forward to being part of such a strong team in Beijing," said Thomson.

"This Olympic cycle has had many challenges but knowing all the hard work from the past four years has paid off is an incredible feeling."

Meanwhile, Farrell Treacy will be on the start line for the men's 1000m and 1500m while Niall is also set to compete in the men's 1000m.