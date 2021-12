Hungarian Olympic Committee to hold vote of no confidence in President

The Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) is set to host an Extraordinary General Assembly on December 30 to decide the fate of President Krisztián Kulcsár.

A vote of no confidence is due to take place against Kulcsár, who was elected in 2017, as reports of growing discontent have emerged over the 50-year-old's leadership.

The double Olympic silver medallist fencer drastically reduced the number of MOB members from 215 to 123 on June 20, before reducing it further to 115 on September 1 this year.

"We are halfway there because there was a membership of 123, today there is a membership of 115, but the individual members who will have to be elected to the membership have not yet been able to become MOB members," said Kulcsár, as reported by Index.

"It may not be entirely appropriate to judge a coach while the match is in progress."

President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Krisztián Kulcsár faces losing his job as a vote of no confidence awaits on December 30 ©Getty Images

The decision has caused anger among many as they are now excluded from the organisation.

Despite Kulcsár being re-elected in June 2020, eight of the 14-member cabinet have signed a statement calling for the President's resignation including the two vice-presidents, Tamás Deutsch and Gábor Schmidt.

The document was also signed by more than 30 members of the 51-member MOB Board.

More outrage centred around Kulcsár after it was discovered he raised his own honorary salary from HUF1.2 million (£2,740/$3,673/€3,247) to HUF2.6 million (£5,937/$7.959/€7,036) after his re-election, while working to reduce the organisation's membership.

He is the first MOB President to ever receive a salary that is paid in part with taxpayer money.