South Korea set Beijing 2022 gold medal target to less than half of Pyeongchang haul

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) has set a target of just two Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2022, which would be their lowest total for 20 years.

The goal falls short of the five gold medals that South Korea won as it hosted Pyeongchang 2018, the last edition of the event.

It also secured eight silver and four bronzes to achieve the country's record medal haul at the Games with 17.

Both of South Korea's aspirational golds in the Chinese capital may come from short track speed skating.

It is the sport's most successful country at the Games with 48 medals in total, including 24 golds.

Double Olympic gold medallist Shim Suk-hee is currently not eligible for selection for Beijing 2022 as she is serving a two month ban ©Getty Images

But rival nations in the sport have improved in recent years, while South Korea has had issues.

Shim Suk-hee, a two-time Olympic champion at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 in the women's 3000 metres relay, was handed a two-month ban this week over criticising her 2018 Olympic team-mates and coaches in leaked text messages.

As it stands, she will not be eligible for Beijing 2022.

Three of South Korea's five gold medals at Pyeongchang 2018 came in short track speed skating, with Lim Hyo-jun and Choi Min-jeong winning the men and women's 1500m, respectively.

Other gold medals came in the men's skeleton thanks to Yun Sung-bin and Lee Seung-hoon in speed skating's mass start.

One of the country's big hopes, the women's curling team, led by skip Kim Eun-jung, qualified for Beijing last weekend.

Her team won a surprise silver medal at Pyeongchang 2018 as they topped the round robin tournament before falling 8-3 to Sweden in the final.

But the team, nicknamed the "Garlic Girls", captured the hearts of the country as they defied their underdog status.

South Korea will be hoping its women's curling team can repeat its heroics of Pyeongchang 2018, where they won a surprise silver medal, at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

South Korea's Alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho currently occupies pole position in the International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup standings this season having taken one gold and two silver medals in four competitions so far.

So far, 28 South Korean athletes have secured places at Beijing 2022, which is due to start on February 4 and conclude on February 20.

The deadline to submit entries for Beijing is on January 24, and the KSOC expects to send 60 athletes in six sports.

At Pyeongchang 2018, South Korea were represented by 122 athletes in all 15 disciplines on the programme.

South Korea have been represented in every Winter Olympics since making their debut at St. Moritz 1948, except Oslo 1952.

But they did not to celebrate first medal until Albertville 1992, when they won four, including two gold.

They have won at least two gold medals in every Winter Games since.

South Korea's lowest total came at Salt Lake City 2002, when they won two gold and two silver.