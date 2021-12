Ten Olympians added to group deciding modern pentathlon's new discipline with Schormann confirmed as chair

Ten Olympians have been added to the International Modern Pentathlon Union's (UIPM) 5th Discipline Working Group, while it has been announced that UIPM President Klaus Schormann will act as chair.

The UIPM is looking for a new discipline to join fencing, swimming, running and shooting after the decision to axe riding after the Paris 2024 Olympics following a crisis-hit Tokyo 2020 Games.

Four members of the working group - who are all experts in media and marketing - were announced yesterday and the full composition of 21 members has now been revealed.

Among the Olympians included is Poland's Janusz Peciak, who won gold at Montreal 1976 and will represent the Technical Committee.

He will be joined by UIPM Athletes' Committee members Jamie Cooke of Britain, Natalya Coyle of Ireland and Yasser Hefny of Egypt.

Cooke won the world title in 2018 while Hefny is a team world champion from 2016.

Valentin Prades of France, the 2018 European champion, has been given a seat as an athlete at large while Swiss Olympian Florence Dinichert, her country's head coach, will represent the Coaches' Committee.

Two Olympians will also represent the future Olympic Games of Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032.

These are American Rob Stull for Los Angeles and Australian Kitty Chiller for Brisbane, who head up the sport's respective continental bodies for North America and Oceania.

Ivar Sisniega, the secretary general of Panam Sports, is another Olympian involved and will represent the Innovation Commission.

France's Joël Bouzou, meanwhile, will serve as working group coordinator.

Bouzou is an Olympic bronze medallist, a UIPM vice-president and also the President of the World Olympians Association.

©UIPM

Schormann, who was re-elected as UIPM President for an eighth-term last month, has led the organisation for nearly three decades but has been heavily criticised over riding's axe.

UIPM first vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch, and UIPM secretary general Shiny Fang, will be the deputy chairs of the working group.

Completing the group are American Dr. Douglass Stull, who will represent the Medical Committee, and Ursula Romero who is the chief executive of International Sports Broadcasting.

Richard Gomez of the Philippines will represent sport development and Bulgaria's Kameliya Aleksandrova has a role for UIPM events.

Michael Payne, Terrence Burns, David Hill and Peter Hutton were named as the media and marketing experts yesterday.

Earlier this month, modern pentathlon was left off the initial sports programme for Los Angeles 2028.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the UIPM must "finalise its proposal for the replacement of horse riding and for the overall competition format" before the sport can be included.

He said the UIPM's proposal has to "demonstrate a significant reduction in cost and complexity, and improvement across the areas of safety, accessibility, universality, appeal for youth and general public."

Riding was axed by the UIPM after the Tokyo 2020 scandal which saw Germany's coach Kim Raisner sent home after punching a horse.

Several horses at the Games, which are assigned to athletes randomly, refused to jump.

Despite the controversy, numerous athletes and countries have protested the decision to scrap riding with hundreds issuing a vote of no confidence in Schormann.

The Modern Pentathlon Association of Denmark has filed a case against riding's removal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In November, a leaked document revealed that the UIPM feared being thrown out of the Olympics if riding was not removed.

The proposal to drop the discipline passed at the UIPM Congress by 66 votes to 15.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the Modern Olympics and a former IOC President, created modern pentathlon.

The UIPM has claimed that his family would support the changes being made.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell said testing on the replacement for riding would take place in the European summer before the UIPM submits its proposal by the end of 2022.