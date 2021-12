Uyghur, Tibetan and Hongkonger activists have written an open letter calling on athletes to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Zumretay Arkin from the World Uyghur Congress, Tibetan-Canadian activist Chemi Lhamo and Frances Hui from We The Hongkongers called on athletes not to support Beijing 2022, which they described as "The Genocide Games."

Part of the letter reads: "We know athletes are people of conscience, full of strong and positive ideals, and desires for freedom and human rights.

"Because of this we - a Tibetan, Uyghur and Hongkonger - are calling on you to not support the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"In December 2021, the hosts of the Beijing 2022 Games - the Chinese Government - were found to be carrying out genocide and crimes against humanity in a committed and widespread attack against our people – crimes that are crushing Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hongkongers.

"We know it is an extremely difficult ask for Olympic athletes who have dedicated so much time and energy to becoming champions in their sport.

"But it is not an exaggeration to say that life under Chinese Government rule is literally death for our people.

"Beijing 2022 is not the opportunity you were promised. Thomas Bach and the International Olympic Committee have failed you by putting you in a situation where you have to choose between human rights or competing against the backdrop of a genocide.

"The Beijing 2022 Olympics is still an opportunity of a lifetime. An opportunity for athletes to make history, change the world and stand up for something bigger - humanity.

"Although we know it is a difficult task, we know it is the right ask.

"We appeal to you to use your position, to stand on the right side of history and say no to the Genocide Games.

"Your support will bring so much hope to us, our family members and our communities. It will set a precedent for other athletes to speak up."

Alongside the open letter, the activists launched a new website entitled Athletes Wanted, to share information with Olympic athletes about the human rights situation.

Criticism over China's record on human rights includes alleged mass imprisonment, torture, forcibly separating families, forced labour and detaining thousands in internment camps.

China has denied the allegations and claimed internment camps are training centres designed to stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

Australia, Canada, Britain and the United States are among the countries to have already announced a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 in protest at China’s human rights record.

Others including France, Iran, South Korea and Latvia have said they will not join the diplomatic boycott, while many countries are undecided on their stance on the issue.

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was yesterday forced to deny suggestions athletes from its nation would boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, claiming it was the victim of an "information attack."

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, with the Paralympics due to follow from March 4 to 13.