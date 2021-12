Lise Cosimi has been appointed as general manager of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), arriving with a strong background in broadcast media.

Cosimi will play a leading role in the CNOSF’s preparations for the home Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

A total of 52 applications for the position were received, with Cosimi appointed following "a transparent and methodical recruitment process."

French newspaper L'Équipe reported that she was chosen from a shortlist of eight candidates.

The new general manager graduated from the ESSEC Business School and the Multi Media Institute, and has nearly 20 years of experience working at the French-based Host Broadcast Services.

The French capital Paris is set to host the next edition of the Olympic Games in 2024 ©Getty Images

She served as TV manager for the World Athletics Championships in Paris in 2003, and prior to that was head of information for the 1998 FIFA World Cup host broadcaster TVRS.

Speaking to SVG Europe, Cosimi recognised the importance of her role in the build-up to Paris 2024.

"I am sincerely honoured to have been chosen to lead the French National Olympic Committee, especially in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in France," she said.

"I am delighted to be able to share my knowledge of international sporting events and using a digital and multimedia sensitivity, I will put it at the service of my teams."

French President Emmanuel Macron is among the voices who have expressed a hope that the country will perform better at Paris 2024 than it did at Tokyo 2020, where it won 10 golds, 12 silvers and 11 bronzes and finished eighth on the medal table.