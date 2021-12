Olympic figure skating gold medallist Soloviev hospitalised after being attacked in Moscow

Olympic figure skating gold medallist Dmitri Soloviev has been taken to hospital after being attacked in Moscow.

Soloviev had been with his girlfriend Anna Sidorova, a two-time curling European champion, and her friends in Moscow.

The 32-year-old reportedly intervened when three men made abusive comments to the group of women when leaving a karaoke bar.

Sidorova told Russian news outlet MatchTV that Soloviev sustained a head injury after being pushed into a door, while he was allegedly kicked when on the floor.

"A verbal skirmish began, I always try to avoid such moments, so I didn't want to talk," Sidorova said.

"They continued to speak not in the best way about us, and at that moment Dima came out of karaoke.

"He made a remark to the guys, asked them not to talk to girls like that, stood up for us.

"To which the guys began to express themselves even more uncivilized, later one of them pushed Dmitry.

"Dima fell backwards and hit the door.

"The girls and I began to separate them.

"Dima just lay there when they kicked him."

Dmitri Soloviev and Ekaterina Bobrova were part of the Russian squad to win team event gold at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Soloviev was taken to hospital for an assessment on a head injury, with concerns he may have suffered a concussion in the incident.

Police have confirmed two men have been arrested in relation to the dispute.

"The police received a telephone message from the hospital that a 32-year-old man with bruises and other injuries was brought to them," a Moscow police service statement read.

"According to the citizen, he was beaten by unknown persons.

"The police officers immediately organised a set of necessary measures, which made it possible, in the shortest possible time, in hot pursuit, not far from the scene of the incident, to detain the intruders.

"They turned out to be two young people who were taken to the territorial police department.

"Police officers are taking measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

"Offenders will be held accountable in accordance with the law."

Soloviev was a member of the Russian squad which earned gold in the figure skating team event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

He skated with Ekaterina Bobrova in the short dance event.

The pairing also won silver at Pyeongchang 2018 as part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia delegation.

Soloviev and Bobrova won World Championship bronze in 2013 in ice dancing, while they were crowned European champions in 2013.