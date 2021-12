Shim set to miss Beijing 2022 after Korean Skating Union ban skater for two months

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shim Suk-hee has been banned for two months by the Korean Skating Union (KSU), placing her participation at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in doubt.

A KSU Disciplinary Committee issued a decision in relation to an ongoing saga, dating back to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Shim was dropped from the South Korean team after being accused of deliberately tripping colleague Choi Min-jeong at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Text messages sent by Shim to coaching staff and team-mates were leaked in October, where the South Korean suggested she would make compatriot Choi the "female Steven Bradbury" at Pyeongchang 2018.

Bradbury won Olympic 1,000 metres gold at Salt Lake City 2002 after the Australian’s opponents crashed in the final.

Shim and Choi crashed in the Pyeongchang 2018 women’s 1,000m final, with the former disqualified and the latter missing out on a medal.

The KSU has previously found Shim had intentionally used her right hand to push off Choi's left arm in the final, but was unable to determine whether the act was malicious or done to protect herself.

Kim Seong-cheol, head of the KSU's Disciplinary Committee, said Shim had damaged the sport.

"We were left with little choice but to penalise her," Kim said, according to the Yonhap News.

"We didn't necessarily consider her status for the Olympics.

"We only determined the length of the penalty based on her actions."

Shim Suk-hee and Choi Min-jeong crashed in the 1,000m final at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The two-month sanction would rule Shim out of competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Shim would reportedly need a court decision or a successful appeal to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee if she is to keep her Beijing 2022 hopes alive.

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee will reportedly hold a disciplinary meeting on January 14.

Entries for the Beijing 2022 short track events will need to be made by the January 24 deadline.

Shim has appeared at two Olympics, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, winning the 3,000m relay gold medal at both.

A 1500m silver medal and 1,000m bronze medal were also won at Sochi 2014, and Shim has additionally won 11 gold medals at the World Championships.

Shim had cited suffering from the affects of being abused by coach Cho Jae-beom in the lead-up to Pyeongchang 2018 as being a factor for her actions.

Cho has since been jailed for 13 years for sexually and physically assaulting Shim.