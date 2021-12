Beijing 2022 has said the Yanqing competition zone has become the third area to be titled "Olympic" prior to the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Organisers said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the status on December 15.

The Yanqing zones will be one of the key competition areas during the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The National Alpine Ski Centre is located in the zone, with the venue set to host 11 Alpine skiing competitions during the Olympics.

Bobsleigh, skeleton and luge competitions will be held at the National Sliding Centre, which was completed last year.

Beijing 2022 say the zone is the third location to be given the "Olympic" title by the IOC.

It follows the Beijing Olympic Park, constructed for the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, as well as the Winter Olympic Park in the capital.

The National Alpine Skiing Centre is expected to become a public skiing centre, with organisers saying renovations will follow the Winter Olympics and Paralympics to meet public needs.

Beijing 2022 has claimed the park will open to the general public in May.

Alpine skiing medals will be earned at the Yanqing zone during Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Organisers have also said the Yanqing zone’s competition venues now have full 5G coverage.

Over 30 5G base stations have reportedly been set up at the venues by China Unicom, Beijing 2022’s telecommunication services partner.

Beijing 2022 say the 5G coverage will support weather forecasting, timing and scoring, and media organisations at the Games.

The Winter Olympics are set to take place from February 4 to 20, with the Paralympic Games due to follow from March 4 to 13.