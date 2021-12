Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein has been awarded £554 million ($733 million/€650 million) in a divorce settlement by a British court.

Princess Haya has been awarded £251 million ($332 million/€294 million) in security costs to keep her and her two children safe from her ex-husband Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Ruler of Dubai.

In a previous court case, Maktoum was found to have forcibly returned two of his daughters to Dubai when they attempted to flee the UAE.

A further £290 million ($384 million/€340 million) was also awarded by the High Court to pay for maintenance for the Princess’s two children for the rest of their lives.

In his ruling Mr Justice Moor concluded that: "There will remain a clear and present risk to Princess Haya for the remainder of her life, whether it be from her ex-husband or just the normal terrorist and other threats faced by the princess in her position."

Princess Haya competed in equestrian events at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and also qualified for Athens 2004 but did not compete after her horse was injured, was elected to the IOC in 2007 and served as a member of the organisation until 2014.

She also served as President of the FEI for two terms from 2006 to 2014, and as President of the Dubai Organising Committee for the 2010 edition of SportAccord.

Princess Haya has been awarded £251 million to keep her and her two children safe from her ex-husband Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ©Getty Images

Princess Haya and her two children left Dubai in 2019 to reside in the United Kingdom, after the Princess’s affair with British bodyguard Russell Flowers became public.

Today’s judgement revealed how Princess Haya allegedly paid £7 million ($9.2 million/€8.2 million) to members of her security staff to keep quiet about the affair, after being the victim of a blackmail plot.

Giving evidence in court, Princess Haya admitted taking money from one of her children’s accounts to pay the blackmailers.

On the blackmail incident, Mr Justice Moor concluded: "This was clearly a most unsatisfactory episode.

"I realise I have not heard from the alleged blackmailers but nobody should be blackmailed and Princess Haya must have been very frightened at this point.

"It would have been better if she had used her own allowance to fund all these payments."

The settlement is reportedly the largest paid out by a British court in a divorce case.