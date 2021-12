Spanish wheelchair basketball player Amadou Diallo Diouf has been disqualified from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games following a positive drug test.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said a urine sample provided by Diouf on September 5 returned an adverse analytical finding.

The IPC said the sample contained Sibutramine metabolites.

Sibutramine is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2021 Prohibited List as a stimulant and is typically used as an appetite suppressant.

The IPC confirmed the Spanish wheelchair basketball team’s result at the Games has not been impacted by Diouf’s disqualification.

"The IPC will now refer the matter to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) – it is for them as the International Federation to determine the sanction for the athlete, including any period of ineligibility," an IPC statement read.

"As a result of his violation, the athlete’s individual results obtained at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, including any awards received by the athlete in the relevant competition, are subject to disqualification, with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of any medals, points or prizes.

"According to the rules, should more than two members of the athlete’s team be found to have committed an ADRV (anti-doping rule violation), an additional sanction can be imposed on the team.

"This is however not the case for the Spanish basketball team and their results will not be affected as a result of this ADRV."

Amadou Diallo Diouf, left, scored 11 points in Spain's defeat to Britain in the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match ©Getty Images

Diouf featured in all five of Spain’s preliminary matches at the tournament, with the nation finishing top of Group A with a 100 per cent record.

Diouf scored six points in Spain’s 71-68 quarter-final win over Germany but did not score a point in their 66-52 semi-final loss to the United States.

The bronze-medal match saw Spain suffer a 68-58 defeat to Britain, despite Diouf scoring 11 points in the contest.

The positive sample was collected on the day of the bronze-medal match.