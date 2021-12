Britain's Olympic bronze medallist in ski slopestyle, Izzy Atkin, could miss the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, having revealed on social media she has broken her pelvis.

On Instagram, she said it was a "long and painful recovery" but did not give up on competing at the Games, which are only 46 days away.

She suffered the injury during practice on the Dew Tour in Colorado last weekend, leaving a race against time to make it to China, with the Games scheduled to run from February 4 to 20 2022.

A broken pelvis can take between eight and 12 weeks to heal, meaning Atkin will be relying on a fast recovery to have a chance of competing for her nation.

Atkin was heading in as one of the medal favourites once again, having claimed silver in slopestyle at the 2021 Winter X Games in January.

She became the first Briton to win an Olympic medal in skiing when she took bronze in the women's slopestyle at Pyeongchang 2018.

"Welp…didn't think I'd be back in a hospital bed so soon but I guess that’s just how it goes sometimes," said Atkin on Instagram.

"I managed to cap off a fun week of skiing the amazing Dew Tour course with a broken pelvis.

"There's a long and painful recovery ahead but I'm already up and walking (with an old lady walker lol) and keeping hope alive for the Olympics in February."

Britain has only won 11 gold medals at the Winter Olympics since debuting at the inaugural edition at Chamonix 1924.

The nation has won 32 medals in total at the Winter Games, with five golds coming in figure skating, three in skeleton, two in curling and one each in bobsleigh and ice hockey.

So far there are 21 athletes entered for Britain for Beijing 2022.

The country had 58 athletes at Pyeongchang 2018.