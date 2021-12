Moscow to hold first European Taekwondo Union referee camp of 2022

The European Taekwondo Union (ETU) will hold its first referee training camp of 2022 in Russian capital Moscow.

ETU Referee Commission chair Chakir Chelbat will lead the event, which will update officials in advance of the next year's calendar of tournaments.

It is due to take place from January 28 to 30.

The training camp is to be organised in a bubble system, with a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 required on arrival, with one more required during the camp.

The camp schedule includes physical training, competition theory, scoring simulation, theory on prohibited acts and penalties, plus written and physical tests.

A registration deadline of January 21 has been set, with up to 300 international referees able to attend.

Moscow is to hold the ETU referee training camp at the end of next month ©Getty Images

Only those with a valid World Taekwondo international referee license membership of an ETU member national association can attend.

Any issues with visas can be sorted through the Russia Taekwondo Union, which is organising the camp.

The course costs €100 (£85/$113), with official accommodation at the Greenwood Park Hotel.