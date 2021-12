Shim's Beijing 2022 fate could be determined this week following crash furore

Shim Suk-hee could finally discover her Beijing 2022 fate this week, as the wait for a final verdict on a crash at the last Winter Olympics continues.

A Korean Skating Union (KSU) disciplinary panel is due to meet tomorrow and will determine what punishment, if any, to give to the two-time Olympic gold medallist, per South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Shim has been dropped from the South Korean team having been accused of deliberately tripping colleague Choi Min-jeong at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The allegations came to light after Shim's text messages to coaching staff and team mates were leaked in October, although a KSU investigation could not prove Shim deliberately prevented Choi from winning a medal.

It found Shim had intentionally used her right hand to push off Choi's left arm in the 1,000 metres final at Pyeongchang 2018, where the two athletes were involved in a crash, but could not prove the act was malicious.

Shim still faces punishment, however, ahead of a January 24 deadline for athlete entries to be submitted to the International Olympic Committee and Beijing 2022.

A suspension of more than a month would appear to rule Shim out of the Winter Olympics, therefore, although Yonhap reports legal action from Shim is highly likely should that be the case.

Shim Suk-hee and Choi Min-jeong crashed out of the women's 1,000m final at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

In messages sent shortly before the home Games, Shim said she would make team mate Choi the "female Steven Bradbury" - a reference to the Australian skater by the same name who won Olympic 1,000m gold at Salt Lake City 2002 after all of his opponents crashed.

Shim, who was disqualified, and Choi were the only athletes in the five-person 1,000m final at Pyeongchang 2018 not to win a medal.

In mitigation, Shim has cited suffering from the affects of being abused by coach Cho Jae-beom in the lead-up to Pyeongchang 2018.

Cho has since been jailed for 13 years for sexually and physically assaulting Shim.

Shim has appeared at two Olympics, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, winning the 3,000m relay gold medal at both.

A 1,500m silver medal and 1,000m bronze medal were also won at Sochi 2014, and Shim has additionally won 11 gold medals at the World Championships.