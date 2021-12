Olympic champion Panipak Wongpattanakit has been crowned Thailand's best female amateur athlete of 2021.

Wongpattanakit earned the top prize from the Sports Authority of Thailand, and received a trophy from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a ceremony in Bangkok on December 16.

Twenty-year-old badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who finished second at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals earlier this month, won the equivalent men's prize, the Bangkok Times reports.

Golfer Patty Tavatanakit, who won the ANA Inspiration in April, her maiden major, took the honour for the best professional athlete.

At Tokyo 2020, Wongpattanakit beat Spaniard Adriana Cerezo in the women’s under-49 kilograms final to win her second Olympic medal, having won a bronze in the same division at Rio 2016.

She won the bout in dramatic fashion via a last-gasp kick.

Wongpattanakit is also a two-time world champion, currently holding the under-49kg title.

The gold medal was Thailand's only one won at Tokyo 2020, and 10th Olympic title of all time.

Thailand had never before won a taekwondo gold medal.

The Sports Authority of Thailand - a wing of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports - is he governmental agency which oversees sport in the country.