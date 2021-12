Seven positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at the World Swimming Championships (25m) here in Abu Dhabi, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) has confirmed.

The news comes after the Singapore Swimming Association revealed yesterday that four of its 14 swimmers had tested positive for COVID-19.

It has not been disclosed whether all seven cases are athletes, but FINA said the infected "accredited participants" have been "removed from the event and placed in strict quarantine".

They are the first cases to be announced by FINA since the six-day event got underway in the capital of the United Arab Emirates yesterday.

FINA said any athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 would not be able to compete at the Aquatics Festival, which features short course and open water swimming as well as high diving and diving events, due to rules set out by the UAE’s Department of Health.

Anyone entering the UAE had to produce a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival before delivering another after landing in the nation.





"The competition and training venues used in the FINA competitions have implemented strict health and safety rules, including vaccination and PCR test requirements, health screenings, mandatory face mask use and rigorous sanitation measures," a statement from FINA read.

"Safety remains our priority."

Abu Dhabi was originally scheduled to stage the Short Course World Swimming Championships last year only for the event it to be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant has caused global concern, with countries implementing further travel restrictions.

Speaking on Wednesday (December 15), FINA President Husain Al-Musallam revealed that seven nations had withdrawn due to the impact of Omicron.

But Al-Musallam expressed his "full confidence" in the countermeasures put in place in Abu Dhabi and spoke of his pride in the participation of more than 1,000 athletes from 183 nations.