National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka has claimed China's experience of hosting the Olympics in 2008 will benefit the nation in its final preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Speaking to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and former pole vault world record-holder also said the Olympics went beyond "politics, religion and borders", referencing an American-led diplomatic boycott.

"China has a very big experience to host the Olympic Games," said Bubka.

"You have great facilities, you have experience, you know what to do.

"Doesn't matter [whether there are] political interests, religions, no borders, we are human beings.

"And through the Olympics, through Olympic ideals we bring everyone together."

There have been calls to move Beijing 2022 due to China's record on human rights, with concerns raised over press freedom and the Government's intolerance of dissent.

The plight of tennis player Peng Shuai, who was not seen for several weeks after accusing a high-ranking politician within the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault, brought this under fresh focus.

Bubka claimed, however, that now was a time for unity, also referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing 2022 is fewer than 50 days away ©Getty Images

"I think at this time, in COVID time, it's really important to have the Olympic Games," Bubka added, per Xinhua.

"We will overcome this challenge of COVID-19 and of course we must be together.

"It is a very important period for athletes, who are preparing for the Beijing Olympic Games.

"Of course, they do training, they start competition already, this period is important for our athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games.

"The Olympic Games is very important for China and important for Asia to develop winter sports.

"The Games is very important for the world, because the Olympics unites everyone, brings everyone together, to show a strong message to the people all over the world that we can live in peace, we can be together."

Bubka said Ukraine expects to send between 40 and 46 athletes to the Games, with particular strength in freestyle skiing and biathlon.

The IOC member stood against Sebastian Coe for the Presidency of World Athletics - then the International Association of Athletics Federations - in 2015, but lost by 115 votes to 92.

Bubka claimed the men's pole vault gold medal at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games, and is also a seven-time world champion.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20.