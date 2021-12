Manchester Marathon to serve as British qualifier for Munich 2022 European Championships

The Manchester Marathon is set to serve as a qualification event for the Munich 2022 European Athletics Championships and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Manchester Marathon is scheduled to take place on April 3.

Organisers said the event has been confirmed as a trial for British athletes seeking to compete at Munich 2022.

Runners are expected to benefit from a fast, flat course as they seek to secure their places at the European Championships.

The qualifiers will represent Britain at the second edition of the multi-sport European Championships, which was first held jointly between Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.

Both marathon races will be held at Munich 2022 on August 15.

In the marathon, runners will start from Odeonsplatz and head north towards the Siegestor monument and complete a short introductory loop.

The rest of the course makes up a 10-kilometres loop and sends athletes past Marienplatz, Viktualienmarkt, Gärtnerplatz, Isartor, the Eisbach wave and the Friedensengel through the city centre to English Garden.

Competitors will complete the loop four times before returning to the finish line at Odeonsplatz.

The European Championships will fall after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

📢 We will be the UK’s largest marathon in Spring 2022 and the host for the England qualifiers of the Commonwealth Games and the European Athletics Championship ➡️ https://t.co/XksQzpzsjr@birminghamcg22 @englandathletic @britathletics @euroathletics #manchestermarathon pic.twitter.com/yZVA8h8JkU — Manchester Marathon (@Marathon_Mcr) December 13, 2021

England Athletics has confirmed the Manchester Marathon will serve as their qualification event.

Male runners will have to achieve the qualification standard of 2 hours 14min, while the women’s standard is 2:34.00.

"2022 is an incredibly exciting year for home nations athletes with three major championships taking place," said Nick Rusling, chief executive of Manchester Marathon event organisers Human Race.

"We are absolutely delighted to be working with the team at Therme Manchester Marathon to support athletes to have the best possible experience at the England Commonwealth Games and British Athletics European Championship trials."

Over 40,000 runners have reportedly registered to compete at the Manchester Marathon.